Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch
January 15, 2017 / 3:32 AM / 9 months ago

Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Connor Brown scored the third goal of the night for the Maple Leafs at 14:27 of the second period. Brown has goals (4) in four of his last five games and has six points (4-2-6) in that span.

F Connor Carrick gave the Maple Leafs a 4-1 lead with a power play goal at 13:20 of the third period. Carrick has three points (1-2-3) over his last five games.

F William Nylander got the Maple Leafs on the board with his ninth goal of the season at 4:49 of the first period. Nylander has points (3-4-7) in seven of his last nine games.

F Auston Matthews picked up an assist on Brown’s second period goal. Matthews has registered a point in nine of his last 10 games and leads the Maple Leafs with 36 points (21-15-36) this season.

G Frederik Andersen stopped 34 New York shots in Friday’s game to earn the win. Toronto is 10-0-1 when Andersen makes 30-39 saves.

D Jake Gardiner had the secondary assist on Brown’s second period goal. Gardiner leads Maple Leafs defensemen in points (6-16-22) this season.

F James van Riemsdyk gave Toronto a 2-0 lead on the power play at 17:28 of the first period. He has goals (2) in consecutive games and leads the Maple Leafs with nine points (2 goals, 7 assists) in the month of January.

