7 months ago
Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch
January 27, 2017 / 3:10 AM / 7 months ago

Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Fredrik Andersen made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and second in as many games, and also picked up an assist in Wednesday's 4-0 victory in Detroit. "They came in late last night from their game and we took advantage of that," Andersen said of the Red Wings, who returned home Wednesday morning following a 4-3 overtime loss at Boston on Tuesday. Andersen's best save was a third-period right pad stop when Detroit forward Darren Helm got loose on a breakaway. Andersen, who shut out the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Monday, is the first Leafs netminder to post shutouts in consecutive games since Ben Scrivens blanked the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers by identical 3-0 scores on Feb. 16-18, 2013.

D Roman Polak scored in his 600th NHL game in Wednesday's 4-0 victory in Detroit. "It's what we do," Polak said. "We're skating a lot and it just wears out the other team. That's what we did to Detroit."

LW James van Riemsdyk scored in Wednesday's 4-0 victory in Detroit. He has 15 points (four goals) in his last 15 games.

