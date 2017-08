C William Nylander had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-1 victory over the New York Islanders.

RW Nikita Soshnikov (upper-body injury) missed his third straight game Tuesday.

C Auston Matthews scored two goals in Tuesday's 7-1 victory over the New York Islanders.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-1 victory over the New York Islanders.

LW Josh Leivo had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-1 victory over the New York Islanders. It was Leivo's first goal of the season.