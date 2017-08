F Brian Boyle was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Byron Froese and a 2017 conditional second-round draft pick in 2017. The 32-year-old Boyle had 13 goals and nine assists in 54 games with the Lightning. The 10-year veteran is no stranger to postseason experience, appearing in 100 playoff games and reaching the Stanley Cup Finals with the New York Rangers in 2014 and the Lightning in 2015.