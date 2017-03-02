Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

D Steven Oleksy was acquired by Toronto on Wednesday in a three-player deal with Pittsburgh. Oleksy, who will be sent to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, notched one assist and 24 penalty minutes in 11 games with the Penguins this season.

F Eric Fehr was acquired by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday in a three-player deal with the Penguins. Fehr, who was waived by Pittsburgh earlier this week, recorded six goals, five assists and 14 penalty minutes in 52 games with the Penguins this season.