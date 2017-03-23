FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2017 / 2:43 AM / 5 months ago

Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C William Nylander recorded a goal and assist to extend his point streak to nine games in Wednesday's 5-2 victory in Columbus. Nylander has three goals and seven assists during his run.

C Auston Matthews scored his 33rd goal of the season in Wednesday's 5-2 victory in Columbus.

The Maple Leafs signed 2015 second-round draft pick RW Jeremy Bracco to a three-year, entry-level contract. The 20-year-old has 147 points in 106 career OHL games.

D Roman Polak received a five-minute major and game misconduct in Wednesday's 5-2 victory in Columbus. Polak rammed Oliver Bjorkstrand into the boards and was sent off. The man advantage was extended to nearly seven minutes when Toronto neglected to put a player in the penalty box, but Columbus still couldn't score.

