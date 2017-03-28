Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

RW Kasperi Kapanen was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Monday. Kapanen, 20, has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 43 games with the Marlies this season.

G Garret Sparks was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Monday in an emergency transaction. Sparks, 23, owns a 18-7-0 record with a 2.08 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and five shutouts in 18 games with the Marlies this season. He played in 17 NHL games with the Maple Leafs in 2015-16, posting a 6-9-1 record, 3.02 GAA and .893 save percentage with one shutout.