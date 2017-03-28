FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
March 29, 2017 / 2:48 AM / 5 months ago

Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Kasperi Kapanen was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Monday. Kapanen, 20, has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 43 games with the Marlies this season.

G Garret Sparks was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Monday in an emergency transaction. Sparks, 23, owns a 18-7-0 record with a 2.08 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and five shutouts in 18 games with the Marlies this season. He played in 17 NHL games with the Maple Leafs in 2015-16, posting a 6-9-1 record, 3.02 GAA and .893 save percentage with one shutout.

