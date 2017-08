G Garret Sparks was assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Sparks, 23, owns an 18-7-0 record with five shutouts, a 2.08 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 18 appearances for the Marlies this season. Sparks played in 17 NHL games with the Maple Leafs in 2015-16, posting a 6-9-1 record with one shutout, a 3.02 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. The Elmhurst, Ill., native was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the seventh round in 2011.