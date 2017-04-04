FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
April 5, 2017 / 4:01 AM / 5 months ago

Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Auston Matthews made it 2-0 on a terrific shot Monday. After taking a hard pass from William Nylander, the rookie phenom scored his 39th goal of the season on a wrist shot to the glove side.

C Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist Monday.

C Leo Komarov opened the scoring 4:26 into the game. Following a giveaway by Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe, C Nazem Kadri took control of the puck in the right circle before finding Komarov wide open to his left. Komarov had a tap-in for his 13th goal of the year.

