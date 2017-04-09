FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch
April 10, 2017 / 1:13 AM / 4 months ago

Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Connor Brown notched his 20th goal of the season from the left circle, redirecting a shot by Jake Gardiner, at 17:12 to put the Maple Leafs into the lead.

RW Kasperi Kapanen scored his first career NHL goal at 14:30 of the third when he was left uncovered at the right side of the net.

C Auston Matthews added his 40th goal of the season, into an empty net, at 19:57.

G Frederik Andersen left the game at 2:01 of the second period after he was knocked to the ice by Pittsburgh's Tom Sestito.

G Curtis McElhinney came in in the second period to replace injured goalie Frederik Andersen, McElhinney stopped 12 of 14 shots.

C Tyler Bozak gave Toronto a 2-1 lead at 3:30 while Tom Sestito was serving a goaltender-interference minor after he knocked Frederik Andersen to the ice. It was Bozak's 18th goal of the season.

