Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

D Nikita Zaitsev has been ruled out of Thursday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series versus the host Washington Capitals. Martin Marincin will draw into the lineup for the first time since March 14 in place of Zaitsev, who sustained an upper-body injury during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

D Roman Polak returned to practice Wednesday and is expected to play in the series opener. Polak sustained a lower-body injury in the regular-season finale versus the Blue Jackets.