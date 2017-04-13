FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
April 14, 2017 / 2:52 AM / 4 months ago

Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Nikita Zaitsev has been ruled out of Thursday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series versus the host Washington Capitals. Martin Marincin will draw into the lineup for the first time since March 14 in place of Zaitsev, who sustained an upper-body injury during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

D Roman Polak returned to practice Wednesday and is expected to play in the series opener. Polak sustained a lower-body injury in the regular-season finale versus the Blue Jackets.

