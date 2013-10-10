Preview: Maple Leafs at Predators

After having their fast start derailed in a defensive struggle against Colorado, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to get back to their high-scoring ways Thursday night as they tangle with the Predators in Nashville. Toronto opened the season with three straight victories - scoring 12 goals in the process - but was stymied by the Avalanche in a 2-1 defeat Tuesday night. The Predators are coming off their first win of the season, a 3-2 triumph over the Minnesota Wild.

Both teams could be without key players as they face off for the first of two meetings this season. Maple Leafs forward Joffrey Lupul missed Wednesday’s practice with a bruised lower calf suffered against the Avalanche, and his status for Thursday’s game is uncertain. Nashville defenseman Roman Josi is considered day-to-day after suffering a concussion in the loss to Colorado, and it’s unclear when he’ll return to the lineup.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, LTV (Toronto), FSTN (Nashville)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (3-1-0): A roster shakeup could be in the works in Toronto, where sources close to the team say the Maple Leafs have been talking to teams about defenseman Jake Gardiner. The 23-year-old has fallen out of favor in Toronto, tumbling down the depth chart and testing coach Randy Carlyle’s patience. Jonathan Bernier will likely get the start in goal, his third in four games as he distances himself from incumbent James Reimer. Bernier has been sensational in his career against the Predators, going 7-1-0 with a 1.88 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (1-2-0): Nashville’s much-maligned offense - or at least, one important element of it - has been given a boost with the hiring of former NHL defenseman Phil Housley as an assistant coach. Housley has been working to improve the Predators’ power play, and the players say they’re seeing a difference. “In zone, (Housley) is making it easy and saying, ‘Here’s where you need to be’ and read and react,” Colin Wilson told The Tennessean. “We basically have our setup and he’s telling us to read and react. Having that setup will help us go off it.”

OVERTIME

1. The teams have split their last eight meetings, with the Predators winning 4-1 in their last encounter on Nov. 17, 2011.

2. The Maple Leafs have lost their last four games against Western Conference opponents dating back to the 2011-12 season.

3. Nashville G Pekka Rinne is 2-1-0 with a 2.87 GAA in four career games against Toronto.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Predators 2