Preview: Maple Leafs at Predators

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to post back-to-back victories for the first time this season when they close out a three-game road trip at the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. The Maple Leafs registered only their second victory in 11 games (2-6-3) on Tuesday and both times their victims were the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars.

The Predators are also looking to put together consecutive victories for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Oct. 17-22. Nashville’s normally stout defense has wobbled of late, giving up at least four goals in four of its last five games. Goaltender Jonathan Bernier, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury, returned to practice Wednesday but James Reimer is expected to make his sixth straight start for Toronto. Reimer has allowed two goals or fewer four times during his 2-1-2 stretch.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN4 (Toronto), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (3-8-4): Toronto defenseman Jake Gardiner halted a six-game point drought with a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory and Reimer came up big with a 36-save performance to earn praise from coach Mike Babcock. “He’s suddenly soft. The puck doesn’t bounce all over the rink,” Babcock said. “It just hits him in the stick, and he controls the rebound. I think he’s done a real good job.” Another strength for the Maple Leafs has been the play of their penalty-killing unit, which is 13-of-14 in five games this month.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (9-3-2): While Nashville’s defense has been shaky of late, it is receiving plenty of production from its blue-line corps, which scored four goals in Tuesday’s come-from-behind, 7-5 victory over Ottawa. “It helps a lot for the forwards if the ‘D’ can join the rush,” forward Filip Forsberg told The Tennessean. “It adds numbers to the rush. ... Obviously, our (defense) has been really good at jumping up and adding to offense all year.” Captain Shea Weber became the 39th defenseman to notch 150 career goals on Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Weber will appear in his 700th career game Thursday.

2. Maple Leafs C Peter Holland returned to the lineup Tuesday after sitting out four games and scored a power-play goal.

3. Predators C Pekka Rinne, who has allowed 15 goals in his last four starts, is 3-2-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average versus Toronto.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Maple Leafs 2