Preview: Maple Leafs at Predators

The Toronto Maple Leafs have rode the rookie contingent of Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner to great success this season, and the team has no designs to deviate from that blueprint. With 17 points in its last 22 games (8-2-1), Toronto looks to continue its ascent in the Atlantic Division on Thursday when it opens a three-game road trip against the Nashville Predators.

Matthews scored his team-leading 35th goal and Nylander extended his franchise rookie record point streak to 12 games (four goals, 10 assists) in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Florida, moving the club within four points of second-place Ottawa while remaining one point ahead of fourth-place Boston. Marner (team-best 40 assists) has been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back outings and three of his last four, but found his offensive touch with a goal and two assists in Toronto's 6-2 rout of Nashville on Nov. 15. Pekka Rinne did not suit up for that tilt but saw his five-game winning streak end in a 4-1 setback to Boston. "I feel like we can elevate our game and be better than that," the 34-year-old Finn said after his 27-save performance. "It was a playoff atmosphere, but I think we can do a better job. I know we will, but now is the time to get ready for the postseason and get your mindset right."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN4 (Toronto), FSN Tennessee (Nashville), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (36-24-15): Frederik Andersen uttered music to the ears of Toronto fans after telling reporters he expects to be back in the crease in Music City on Thursday. "We'll see on the plane, but I'm looking pretty positive and I feel ready to go," the 27-year-old Dane said prior to Wednesday's two-hour flight to Nashville. Andersen, who sports a 6-2-1 mark in his last nine outings overall and made 32 saves in Toronto's win over Nashville in Nashville, sat out one game with an undisclosed upper-body ailment after being involved in a collision with Buffalo forward William Carrier on Saturday.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (39-26-11): Viktor Arvidsson scored in the initial encounter with Toronto and accumulated eight goals and 11 points in the first 12 games of March before being held in check on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Swede has 29 goals to pull into a tie with countryman Filip Forsberg, who has followed up a 17-point February with just six this month. Fellow forward James Neal also tallied versus the Maple Leafs, but has been kept off the scoresheet in five of his last six outings.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto C Tyler Bozak notched four assists in the first encounter with Nashville, but has just four points (one goal, three assists) in his last eight games overall.

2. Predators captain Mike Fisher could end a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury on Thursday, according to general manager David Poile.

3. Maple Leafs LW James van Riemsdyk collected three goals and an assist in the first meeting with Nashville, but has been limited to just three points (one goal, two assists) in his last six games overall.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Maple Leafs 2