Maple Leafs 4, Predators 0: Jonathan Bernier turned aside 36 shots and Toronto’s first line caught fire in a one-sided win over host Nashville.

Bernier’s seventh career shutout helped improve the Maple Leafs to 3-0-0 on the road. Phil Kessel led the way with a goal and two assists while linemates Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk also scored.

Pekka Rinne made 22 saves for the Predators, who have dropped three of four to open the season.

After a conservative 30 minutes between the teams, Kessel opened the scoring with a one-timer from the low slot on a quick backhand pass from van Riemsdyk. The two combined to extend the lead in the final minute of the period, as van Riemsdyk stripped Rinne and curled behind the net before stuffing the puck into a partially open net moments after Kessel hit the post.

The Maple Leafs padded the lead while enjoying a five-minute power-play late in the third period. Bozak’s centering pass glanced off the skate of Nashville rookie defenseman Seth Jones and past a surprised Rinne at 16:18, and Joffrey Lupul rounded out the scoring by redirecting defenseman Jake Gardiner’s shot at 16:59.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bernier improved to 8-1-0 in his career against the Predators. ... Toronto was given the lengthy third-period man advantage after D Cody Franson was guided into a stanchion by Predators C Mike Fisher. Fisher was given a major penalty and a game misconduct while Franson - who left a pool of blood on the ice - was taken to the Toronto dressing room and did not return. ... Toronto D Carl Gunnarsson was awarded a penalty shot in the final minute, but couldn’t solve Rinne.