Predators 4, Maple Leafs 3: Colin Wilson set up Mike Fisher’s tying goal less than seven minutes into the third period before snapping the deadlock at 11:18 as league-leading Nashville posted its franchise-record ninth straight home triumph.

Fisher recorded a tally and two assists while Wilson finished with one of each for the Predators, who squandered a two-goal lead before rallying to victory. Defensemen Seth Jones and Shea Weber also scored while Carter Hutton made 25 saves.

Mike Santorelli scored and set up a goal while Daniel Winnik and Nazem Kadri also tallied for the Maple Leafs, who matched the franchise record with their 10th consecutive loss. Joffrey Lupul notched a pair of assists and Jonathan Bernier turned aside 24 shots for Toronto, which also dropped 10 in a row from Jan. 15-Feb. 8, 1967.

Jones opened the scoring at 11:52 of the first period by beating Bernier high to the glove side on a short-handed breakaway and Weber doubled the lead less than four minutes later with a blast from the top of the right faceoff circle during a power play. Winnik halved the deficit at 7:49 of the second, when he ripped a one-timer past Hutton from the top of the slot, and Kadri forged a tie 2:19 into the third as he knocked in the rebound of David Booth’s backhander on a breakaway.

Santorelli put Toronto ahead 37 seconds later, cutting across the slot and firing the puck past Hutton from the right circle, but Fisher got ahead of a defender and converted a feed from Wilson at 6:55 to knot the contest at 3-3. Bernier stopped a shot by James Neal less than 4 1/2 minutes later, but Wilson pounced on the rebound in the crease and buried it to put Nashville ahead for good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wilson’s goal was his 16th of the season, matching his career high set in 2010-11. ... Bernier left the game in the second period with a cut but returned early in the third. G James Reimer came on and stopped all four shots he faced in Bernier’s absence. ... Hutton made a spectacular save late in the third, spinning around and swatting the puck out of the crease with his stick as it was headed toward the goal line after hitting Winnik’s glove on the doorstep.