Maple Leafs beat Predators in shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It is generally accepted around the NHL that the Toronto Maple Leafs’ record this season is secondary to developing younger players, getting a return for veterans near the trading deadline and laying the foundation for future teams.

However, as Toronto has shown in its last two games, underestimate it at your risk.

Playing a strong defensive game that frustrated the Nashville Predators, the Maple Leafs got into the shootout and then scored in the fifth round as center Peter Holland beat goalie Pekka Rinne to polish off a 2-1 win Thursday night at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

Goalie James Reimer (4-2-3) came up with 21 saves as Toronto (4-8-4) followed up a 3-2 road victory against Central Division leader Dallas with another solid performance against a Central power.

“We stuck with the game plan,” Reimer said. “It probably wasn’t the greatest game execution-wise with the puck bouncing all over the place, but the guys kept battling and we came away with the two points.”

Coming off a free-wheeling 7-5 win Tuesday night against Ottawa, Nashville (9-3-3) couldn’t find much open ice as the Maple Leafs clogged the middle and seemed to have either a stick or a body in the way of every shot.

Toronto blocked 11 shots in the second period alone and finished with 24, including five from defenseman Morgan Rielly. Fourteen of the Leafs’ 18 skaters blocked at least one shot.

“They’ve been playing phenomenal,” Reimer said. “They’ve been working hard, sacrificing and making my job easier.”

The teams combined for just 26 shots on net through two periods, with the Predators getting only one shot on Reimer during two power plays early in the second period.

Nashville’s next power play was a bit more successful as left winger James Neal’s cross-ice feed set up defenseman Shea Weber for his fifth goal on a wrister from the left faceoff circle at 2:40 of the third period.

But that lead lasted just over three minutes. Center Tyler Bozak skated free down the slot and converted a pass from center Shawn Matthias for the equalizer at 5:52.

“I yelled at him and he put the puck right on my stick,” Bozak said of Matthias, “and I just had to elevate the puck.”

Toronto’s defense protected the tie, even turning away a power play after right winger Michael Grabner was sent off for hooking at 19:49 of the third period. The Predators created some dangerous chances during the first 1:49 of overtime but couldn’t solve Reimer.

In the shootout, Reimer only had to make three saves on five skaters as left winger Filip Forsberg and defenseman Roman Josi couldn’t cleanly generate shots. Right winger Craig Smith almost beat him in the fifth round, but his attempt trickled off Reimer and to the right of the goal line.

Holland finally ended it, deking from right to left and slipping the puck past Rinne (8-2-3).

“It wasn’t the best game,” said Rinne, who finished with 22 saves. “These are the games that you want to make sure that you get the two points. You want to have the lead in the third period, and at the end (Toronto) scored.”

Nashville fell to 1-1-1 on its five-game homestand, while the Leafs bagged their third road win and upped their mark to 3-1-2 in their last six games.

“I thought we earned it,” Toronto coach Mike Babcock said. “Points in five of the last six games is a good sign. I thought James was solid tonight. He’s had good rebound control and he was really solid in the shootout.”

NOTES: Toronto scratched Ds Frank Corrado and Martin Marincin and RW Brad Boyes. ... Nashville scratched C Paul Gaustad (lower-body injury) and Ds Anthony Bitetto and Victor Bartley. ... Former Predators C Nick Spaling, who scored 40 goals in 297 games during five seasons with the team, started for the Maple Leafs. ... Nashville D Shea Weber skated in his 700th career game. ... The Predators signed fourth-round draft choice D Alexandre Carrier to a three-year, entry-league contract on Thursday. The 19-year-old has three goals and 12 assists for 15 points in 17 games with the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.