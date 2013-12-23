Preview: Maple Leafs at Rangers

Although they surely didn’t start off so well, the New York Rangers have the opportunity to put a positive spin on their franchise-high nine-game homestand. The Rangers vie for their second straight win on Monday, when they conclude the lengthy stretch against the Original Six-rival Toronto Maple Leafs. Carl Hagelin scored his third goal in four games as New York cruised to a 4-1 triumph over Minnesota on Sunday to improve to 2-4-2 on the homestand.

Toronto dropped a 5-4 shootout decision to Detroit on Saturday for its sixth setback in eight games (2-5-1). James Reimer continues to struggle and made his fourth early exit this season after yielding three goals on 12 shots in the first period. “Obviously, I didn’t want to get pulled,” Reimer said. “That’s the last thing I wanted. I wanted to hang in there. But that’s (coach Randy Carlyle‘s) decision. And I respect what he decides.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), MSG2 (New York)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (18-16-4): Although Phil Kessel leads Toronto with 17 goals, he has cooled significantly since opening the season with nine in October. Kessel has been held without a goal in four straight games and has tallied once in his last nine. “Phil’s got an NHL-elite shot and you see it when he’s out here just in practice, the numbers of goals he scores,” Carlyle told the Toronto Star. “You know it won’t be long if he continues to get the chances.”

ABOUT THE RANGERS (17-18-2): Mats Zuccarello continued his December to remember by scoring his fifth goal of the month and eighth this season on Sunday. Benoit Pouliot tallied against the team that drafted him to extend his point streak to four games, collecting two goals and two assists in that stretch. Pouliot has scored three of his five goals this season over the last six games.

OVERTIME

1. New York G Cam Talbot stopped 24 shots against the Wild, but coach Alain Vigneault did not tip his hand when asked whether the rookie or the struggling Henrik Lundqvist would get the nod on Monday.

2. Toronto RW David Clarkson snapped a 12-game goalless stretch on Saturday.

3. Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri continues to struggle on faceoffs, going 4-for-18 versus Detroit to lower his success rate to 42.3 percent.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Rangers 3