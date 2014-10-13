Leafs top line awakens in rout of Rangers

NEW YORK -- After two games in which they were virtually dormant, the top line of the Toronto Maple Leafs woke up in a big way Sunday night.

Forwards Phil Kessel, Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk combined for three goals and four assists as the Maple Leafs used a five-goal second period to stomp the New York Rangers 6-3 at Madison Square Garden.

Kessel and van Riemsdyk had zero points through the Leafs’ first two games, both losses.

“It’s a relief,” said Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri, who scored during the second-period barrage. “You had to think it was coming soon. You can’t really keep those guys off the scoreboard for too long. But that’s what a team’s for -- when they’re not scoring, somebody else is. That’s what it’s going to take this year; everyone contributing.”

The score was tied 1-1 after the first period on goals by Maple Leafs defenseman Cody Franson and Rangers right winger Rick Nash, who left the game after the second period to be with his expecting wife.

The floodgates opened in the second period, as Kessel, Kadri, van Riemsdyk, Bozak and right winger David Clarkson scored in a span of 9:06 to push the score to 6-2 after two periods. Rangers right winger Lee Stempniak scored in the middle of that onslaught to make it 4-2, but it was like putting a piece of gum over an exploding dam.

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault was at a loss to explain the collapse.

“After a pretty balanced first period, I‘m not quite sure what happened in the second,” Vigneault said. “Every opportunity seemed to find the back of the net. Every opportunity seemed to be a Grade A scoring chance. We don’t have an explanation or a reason now.”

“We’ve got to look at each other here and look at our team and figure out what we need to do to be successful here,” Rangers defenseman and captain Ryan McDonagh said. “We have to start with being more disciplined.”

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist allowed six goals on 24 shots and was pulled after Clarkson’s goal with 4:47 remaining in the second period.

Maple Leafs goaltender James Reimer was also pulled after a third-period collision with Rangers center Dominic Moore. Reimer stopped 23 of 25 shots before he was replaced for precautionary reasons by Jonathan Bernier, as Reimer has a history with concussions and coach Randy Carlyle wanted to play it safe.

Reimer spoke to the media afterward and said he expects to practice Monday.

“I‘m fine,” Reimer said. “I got bumped in the head and the protocol there is to come out and error on the side of caution.”

Before he left, Reimer was sharp in his first action of the year. Most of the game was played during a blowout, but he made a tough save on Rangers forward Kevin Hayes in the first period and nearly avoided allowing Stempniak to score, as the net came off its moorings a half-second after the puck crossed the line.

The Leafs lost a heartbreaker in their opener to the Montreal Canadiens and were waxed by the Pittsburgh Penguins in their second game, so this was a much-needed win for the team’s confidence.

“We’re used to that,” Kadri said of the pressure of playing in Toronto. “That’s what happens after a couple tough games. We’re professionals here and we were able to take this game in stride.”

The Rangers have an identical 1-2 record, but have dropped two straight after a season-opening win in St. Louis.

“A loss is a loss,” Vigneault said. “We did things (Saturday night in Columbus) that didn’t produce the win and we did some other things tonight that didn’t produce a win. We have got some areas that we’ve got to clean up and we are going to do it.”

NOTES: Maple Leafs D Cody Franson made his season debut after missing the first two games recovering from an injury. D Jake Gardiner was scratched. ... Toronto C Nazem Kadri was asked about a fan throwing a Leafs jersey on the ice following the team’s 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. “Once we string a few wins together, he’ll be back in front of the line looking to purchase another jersey,” Kadri said. Asked after the game if the fan will now want to buy a new one, Kadri said, “You have to ask him.” ... With an assist, Maple Leafs D Stuart Percy has an assist in his first three games. ... Rangers RW Mats Zuccarello was scratched with a shoulder injury and is day-to-day.