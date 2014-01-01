Preview: Maple Leafs at Red Wings

The “Big House” will be filled to the brim on New Year’s Day as the Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL’s Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium. With an expected record crowd in upwards of 106,000 at the outdoor stadium, the sputtering Original Six foes likely will have a snowy backdrop for the latest installment of their long-standing rivalry. The same stadium also witnessed the highest recorded attendance in ice hockey history when 104,173 people watched as Michigan cruised to a 5-0 triumph over rival Michigan State on Dec. 11, 2010.

While many are coming to see a show, both Eastern Conference representatives have struggled of late - Toronto has lost seven of its last 11 (4-5-2) while Detroit has dropped eight in that span (3-6-2). Despite his team’s troubles, Maple Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf has every reason to smile after signing a seven-year contract extension worth $49 million on Tuesday. “It was an easy decision for me to stay here and be a part of the Toronto Maple Leafs,” the 28-year-old defenseman said with wife/actress Elisha Cuthbert in tow. “I think we’re building something special.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (20-16-5): Phil Kessel scored twice to reach the 20-goal plateau for the sixth straight season as Toronto skated to a 5-2 victory over reeling Carolina on Sunday. The 26-year-old Wisconsin native has recorded back-to-back multi-point performances and collected four goals and four assists in seven career contests versus Detroit. Phaneuf, who scored against the Hurricanes, also tallied in Toronto’s 5-4 shootout loss to Detroit on Dec. 21.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (18-14-9): While Canada and the European nations will wait until Jan. 7 to announce their Olympic rosters, the United States will do so immediately following the Winter Classic. Although the Detroit Free Press already reported that Jimmy Howard will join Los Angeles’ Jonathan Quick and Buffalo’s Ryan Miller as goaltenders for Team USA, the Detroit netminder officially will learn his fate mere moments after the contest. Russian star Pavel Datsyuk scored in the first meeting versus the Maple Leafs and also tallied in a 6-4 loss to Nashville on Monday.

OVERTIME

1. Wednesday’s crowd is expected to dwarf the largest attendance for an NHL game (71,217), which occurred during the 2008 Winter Classic at the home stadium of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

2. Detroit RW Daniel Alfredsson scored the shootout-winning goal on Dec. 21. The veteran tested his balky back on Tuesday but left his availability in doubt as he exited without speaking to reporters.

3. Toronto LW James van Riemsdyk, who is expected to join Kessel on Team USA, has collected three assists in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 5, Red Wings 3