Preview: Maple Leafs at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings attempt to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Detroit posted its seventh victory in eight contests Sunday, when it skated to a 3-1 triumph at Carolina. Pavel Datsyuk scored a goal and set up a pair by Tomas Tatar as the Red Wings won for the fourth time in five road games.

Toronto seeks its third straight victory as it takes to the road for the only time in a stretch of nine contests. The Maple Leafs wrapped up a 4-1-0 homestand with a 4-1 win over Calgary on Tuesday as James van Riemsdyk registered a goal and an assist. Detroit won the first two meetings between the Original Six - and Atlantic Division - rivals this season before dropping a 4-1 decision in Toronto on Nov. 22.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, TVA (Toronto)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (15-9-3): Joffrey Lupul has come back strong from the broken hand that sidelined him for 12 games. The 31-year-old was held without a point in his return on Nov. 26 but has collected four goals and four assists during his current five-game streak. Jonathan Bernier could receive a rest Wednesday as he has started nine straight games and 11 of the last 12.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (17-6-5): Justin Abdelkader is expected to miss his fifth consecutive game due to a shoulder injury. The 27-year-old has not played since Nov. 30 against Vancouver. Datsyuk has been kept off the scoresheet only five times in 17 games this season and has recorded eight multi-point performances.

OVERTIME

1. The clubs conclude their five-game season series in Toronto on Saturday.

2. Red Wings C Darren Helm has recorded three goals and an assist during his three-game point streak.

3. Toronto is 12-0-0 when both scoring the first goal and leading after two periods.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 2