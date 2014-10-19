Red Wings 1, Maple Leafs 0 (OT): Captain Henrik Zetterberg scored the only goal of the game 4:50 into overtime and Jonas Gustavsson stopped 30 shots in his first start as host Detroit swept its home-and-home series against Toronto.

Gustavsson made 12 saves in the first period, nine in the second, eight in the third and one in overtime for his sixth career shutout and first with the Red Wings, who also won 4-1 at Toronto on Friday. Niklas Kronwall set up Zetterberg for the overtime tally.

Jonathan Bernier finished with 31 saves for the Maple Leafs. Captain Dion Phaneuf fired a team-high six shots on Gustavsson.

With the prospect of a shootout looming, Kronwall entered Toronto’s zone and sent a pass across the high slot to Zetterberg, who unleashed a one-timer that fooled Bernier. It was Zetterberg’s first goal of the season after he recorded four assists against the Maple Leafs on Friday.

The Maple Leafs killed off three consecutive penalties in the first period as both teams excelled in short-handed situations. Toronto and Detroit each finished 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit C Stephen Weiss made his season debut after being a healthy scratch for the first four games. He replaced LW Johan Franzen, who missed the game due to leg spasms. … Bernier had allowed 10 goals in 133 minutes prior to Saturday’s start. ... The Red Wings have killed 17 straight penalties to start the season. … Toronto and Detroit will face each other three more times before the end of 2014.