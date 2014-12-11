Maple Leafs 2, Red Wings 1 (SO): Mike Santorelli scored in the third round of the shootout and James Reimer made 41 saves in his first start in nearly one month as visiting Toronto skated to its third straight victory.

Detroit’s Gustav Nyquist alertly prevented a goal in overtime by extending his stick as the puck squirted behind Jimmy Howard. Pavel Datsyuk scored on a backhander and Tyler Bozak also converted in the first round of the bonus format before Santorelli breezed in and wristed a shot between the pads of Howard as the Maple Leafs improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine contests.

Phil Kessel scored his club-best 15th goal while James van Riemsdyk and Bozak each notched an assist for Toronto. Nazem Kadri squandered a golden opportunity to snap a 1-1 tie by missing the net on a breakaway midway into the third period.

Nyquist scored his team-leading 13th goal and Howard finished with 18 saves for the Red Wings, who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt but still moved past idle Tampa Bay into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division. Captain Henrik Zetterberg and Tomas Jurco each notched an assist on Nyquist’s club-best eighth power-play tally of the season.

Nyquist outmuscled Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly in front before spinning and backhanding the puck past a prone Reimer with 2:08 remaining in the second period to open the scoring. Toronto answered 5:09 into the third as van Riemsdyk wired a sharp feed from the outer edge of the left faceoff circle to the right doorstep for Kessel, who extended his stick to shovel the puck home.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nyquist entered the contest tied with Datsyuk and LW Tomas Tatar for the team lead in goals. His eight power-play tallies pulled him even for the league lead with Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin, San Jose C Joe Pavelski and New York Islanders C Brock Nelson. ... Tatar and Maple Leafs RW Joffrey Lupul saw their respective five-game point streaks come to a halt. ... Toronto mustered just three shots in the second period despite holding a 5-on-3 advantage for 70 seconds.