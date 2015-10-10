Red Wings 4, Maple Leafs 0

DETROIT -- Left winger Justin Abdelkader got his second career hat trick and goalie Jimmy Howard stopped 22 shots for his 21st career shutout as the Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 on Friday night at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit’s season opener.

It was the NHL debut of Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, who beat former coach Mike Babcock, who signed an eight-year deal to coach Toronto on May 20, after 10 seasons as Detroit’s coach.

Forward Dylan Larkin -- in his NHL debut at the age of 19 -- had a goal and an assist for Detroit (1-0-0). Larkin is from the Detroit suburb of Waterford and is the first teenager to play for the Red Wings since Jiri Hudler (19) in 2003-04.

Captain and center Henrik Zetterberg had three assists.

Goalie Jonathan Bernier made six saves for Toronto (0-2-0) before being replaced by James Reimer after allowing Larkin’s goal early in the second period. Reimer made 12 saves.

Detroit led 2-0 after the first period on Abdelkader’s first two goals.

He opened the scoring with a power-play goal 1:15 into the game, 11 seconds after Toronto left winger Joffrey Lupul went off for hooking. Abdelkader put in the rebound of a shot off the goal post by right winger Johan Franzen.

Abdelkader’s second goal came 8:20 into the first period. He beat Bernier with a turnaround forehand shot from the slot after taking a pass from Larkin, who got his first career goal just 20 seconds into the second period -- with the teams playing four-on-four -- to make it 3-0. Bernier was then replaced by Reimer.

Abdelkader completed his hat trick 3:54 into the second period. He beat Reimer with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle off a rush to make it 4-0.

NOTE: Rookie Dylan Larkin, a natural center, played the wing on the top line with Henrik Zetterberg at center and Justin Abdelkader on the other wing. ... Toronto was without D Stephane Robidas, who is on injured reserve with a knee injury. ... Detroit star C Pavel Datsyuk (recovering from ankle surgery in June) and D Dan DeKeyser (foot) are on injured reserve. Red Wings F Darren Helm didn’t play because of a shoulder injury and concussion.