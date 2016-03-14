Maple Leafs 1, Red Wings 0

DETROIT -- Jonathan Bernier made 38 saves for his 12th career shutout and third of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 Sunday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Michael Grabner scored for Toronto, which recorded its first regulation win since Feb. 25.

Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for Detroit.

Grabner gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead with 30 seconds left in the second period. On a breakaway he was taken down by Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser, and Grabner and the puck slid into Mrazek and the net. The referee originally called for a penalty shot, but after a review by the NHL Situation Room in Toronto, it was ruled that the puck slid into the net before it was dislodged, making it a goal.

It was Grabner’s seventh goal and first in 31 games. His last goal had been on Jan. 2.

An apparent goal by Detroit’s Luke Glendening was waved off because he knocked the puck in with his hand.

An apparent goal by Toronto’s Ben Smith with 7:02 left in the first period also was waved off because he knocked the puck in with his shoulder and arm.

Mrazek made a big save on William Nylander, who was at the bottom of the right circle, 1:20 into the game. Mrazek also stopped Nazem Kadri on a breakaway 5:15 into the first period.

The Red Wings’ Pavel Datsyuk went to the dressing room after getting caught up in a collision with the Maple Leafs’ Leo Komarov and Kadri late in the first period, but Datsyuk returned in the second period.

NOTES: Detroit D Niklas Kronwall missed his first game after suffering a slight knee sprain in the Red Wings 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Kronwall, 35, is expected to miss one-to-three weeks. He missed 15 games in January and February because of arthroscopic knee surgery. ... Red Wings C Darren Helm was a late scratch due to illness. He was replaced in the lineup by RW Tomas Jurco. ... Both teams were playing the second of back-to-back games. The Maple Leafs lost 4-0 to the Ottawa Senators on the road Saturday night. ... Toronto president Brendan Shanahan spent nine seasons of his Hall of Fame playing career with Detroit.