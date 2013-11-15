Preview: Maple Leafs at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres needed 10 games before finally posting their first home win and the reward was ... a major housecleaning that included the dismissal of their coach and general manager. Seeking a spark to revive the league’s worst team, Buffalo owner Terry Pegula hired former Sabres captain Pat LaFontaine as the team’s director of hockey operations. LaFontaine promptly brought back Ted Nolan, who will be behind the bench for Friday’s game versus the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has cooled off after a hot start, mainly due to a disappearing act by an offense that has produced three goals during its current 1-2-1 stretch after pouring in 12 goals in a three-game winning streak. The teams have split the last 10 meetings - eight of which have been decided by one goal - and Maple Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf acknowledged that a coaching change “usually sparks a team to give that much more in a game. We expect a tough game.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN Ontario (Toronto), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (11-6-1): Already depleted at center, Toronto took another hit when Nazem Kadri was suspended three games by the NHL for barreling over Minnesota goaltender Niklas Backstrom in Wednesday’s 2-1 shootout loss. Kadri elbowed Backstrom in the mask and didn’t do himself any favors later in the game when he drew a match penalty and was ejected for illegal contact to the head of Mikael Granlund. Kadri’s is the Maple Leafs’ second-leading scorer with five goals and nine assists in 18 games.

ABOUT THE SABRES (4-15-1): The firings of coach Ron Rolston and GM Darcy Regier appeared imminent due to Buffalo’s dismal start, but few could have predicted the hiring of Nolan, who guided Buffalo for two seasons from 1995-1997 and was named the league’s coach of the year. “There’s nobody I know better who can work in a locker room and bring a group of players together – and I’ve seen it firsthand – than Ted Nolan,” said LaFontaine, who played for Nolan in 1995-96. Nolan last coached with the New York Islanders for two seasons from 2006-08.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto leading scorer Phil Kessel had five assists in four meetings with Buffalo last season.

2. Recently acquired Sabres F Matt Moulson has 10 goals in 15 games versus Toronto.

3. Buffalo was outshot for the 10th straight time in Tuesday’s game but the Maple Leafs have not outshot an opponent in 15 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Sabres 3, Maple Leafs 2