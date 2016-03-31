Preview: Maple Leafs at Sabres

Although the Toronto Maple Leafs have suffered through a dismal season, they are showing signs of life down the stretch as they prepare to wind up a three-game road trip with a visit to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. The Maple Leafs have knocked off five playoff contenders in their past 12 games, including Tuesday’s 5-2 victory at Florida.

Toronto is 7-4-1 in the past dozen contests, splitting a pair of decisions with the Sabres at home. The Maple Leafs have had their issues in Buffalo, however, losing their last six visits and nine of the past 10. The Sabres have dropped two in a row after blowing an early three-goal lead in a 5-4 shootout loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The team also learned on Wednesday that goaltender Robin Lehner underwent surgery on his ankle and is done for the season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET; TSN4 (Toronto), MSG Buffalo, BELL TV, NHL.TV

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (28-37-11): Nazem Kadri registered his third career hat trick Tuesday, including a pair of power-play goals, but also playing a pivotal role was rookie Connor Brown with three assists in his seventh career game. “He does a lot of little things well that people don’t see,” said Toronto forward PA Parenteau, who scored his 100th career goal in the victory. “He’s going to be a big player for the Leafs for a long time.” Rookie netminder Garrett Sparks has allowed at least three goals in five of his last season starts, but limited Buffalo to one on March 19.

ABOUT THE SABRES (31-35-11): Defenseman Casey Nelson is off to a fast start to his NHL career, collecting four assists to become the first Buffalo player to score in each of his first three games since Calle Johansson in 1987-88. “The biggest thing, and it’s real noticeable, is his heads-up play, his heads-up ability to play with the puck and make plays with the puck,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. “That’s a unique ability to see from a kid who’s just stepping in the lineup.” Forward Evander Kane (upper body) missed Tuesday’s contest and is listed as day-to-day.

OVERTIME

1. Parenteau is one goal shy of matching his career high of 20 in 2010-11 with the New York Islanders.

2. Sabres G Chad Johnson is 3-1-1 with a 2.53 goals-against average versus Toronto.

3. The Maple Leafs placed F Ben Smith on waivers Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Sabres 4, Maple Leafs 3