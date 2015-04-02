Sabres 4, Maple Leafs 3: Matt Moulson and Matt Ellis scored less than two minutes apart early in the third period as host Buffalo rallied to post its second straight victory.

Zac Dalpe and Cody Hodgson also tallied while Ellis added an assist for the Sabres, who have won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 24 and 26. Captain Brian Gionta set up a pair of goals and Anders Lindback made 24 saves as Buffalo earned a split of the four-game season series.

Defenseman Eric Brewer, James van Riemsdyk and Nazem Kadri scored for the Maple Leafs, who were denied their first three-game winning streak since mid-December. Phil Kessel and Tyler Bozak each notched two assists while Jonathan Bernier turned aside 27 shots as Toronto fell to 8-29-3 since the beginning of January.

Buffalo opened the scoring 6:48 into the contest, when Dalpe deposited a backhander from the doorstep past Bernier with his back to the net. Brewer forged a tie 10 minutes later with a blast from the blue line and van Riemsdyk backhanded the puck between Lindback’s pads 47 seconds into the middle period after receiving a feed from Kessel while streaking down the slot.

Kadri gave Toronto a 3-1 lead with 6:36 left in the session, but Hodgson answered 30 seconds later, scoring on a backhanded wraparound at the right post to get the Sabres back within one. Moulson converted a feed from Johan Larsson during a power play 93 seconds into the third to tie it and Ellis slid the puck around a sprawling Bernier 1:41 later to put Buffalo ahead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ellis’ assist on Dalpe’s goal was his first point in his 34th game of the season, while his tally was his first since April 13, 2014. ... The home team won each contest of the season series. ... The Maple Leafs dropped to 8-26-5 on the road this campaign. ... Buffalo, which resides in the league basement, climbed within two points of Arizona (54).