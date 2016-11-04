Leafs ride Marner's two goals to win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Mitchell Marner scored twice to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Frederik Andersen was exceptional between the pipes, making 42 saves for Toronto (4-4-3).

Marcus Foligno scored for the Sabres (4-4-2), who saw a three-game winning streak end. Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner made 27 saves.

Marner opened the scoring 4:08 into the game following a fine feed by center Tyler Bozak.

Bozak picked up the puck behind the Sabres' net, skated out and fired a cross-crease pass to Marner, who buried a one-timer for his second goal of the season.

Marner picked up his second goal of the evening 1:50 into the second period. After Foligno grabbed a centering pass by Toronto left winger James Van Riemsdyk, Marner quickly stole the puck from Foligno and scored on a terrific effort.

Foligno helped atone for his error four minutes later on his second goal of the year. Foligno chipped a backhand shot past Andersen 5:58 into the second.

Andersen did everything he could to lead Toronto to victory, making two potential saves of the year.

With two minutes remaining in the opening period, Andersen robbed Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons of a sure goal. Girgensons pounced on a loose puck with an open net in front of him, but Andersen extended his left pad for a miraculous save.

Andersen's next highlight-reel stop was arguably even more impressive. At the 8:20 mark of the second period, Foligno appeared to have an open net from long range on a rebound opportunity. Foligno fired the puck high toward the net, and a leaping Andersen sprawled to get a piece of the puck and send it high above.

Andersen came up big again midway through the third period with three quick stops from close range with the Sabres pressing. The final stop was a glove save on a Tyler Ennis shot that left Ennis frustrated.

NOTES: D Zach Bogosian, LW Nicolas Deslauriers and RW Hudson Fasching were scratched for the Sabres. Bogosian is out indefinitely with a knee sprain after suffering the injury in Tuesday's win over the Minnesota Wild. Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma sprained his MCL and will miss several weeks. ... Prior to the game, Sabres GM Tim Murray said on WGR 550 radio that LW Evander Kane (cracked ribs) will return next week. ... D Frank Corrado, C Peter Holland and C Seth Griffith were scratched for the Maple Leafs. ... This was the first of five meetings between the two teams this season. Their next meeting takes place Jan. 17 in Toronto.