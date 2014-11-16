Sabres rout rival Maple Leafs

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres put forth their best effort of the season on Saturday night. To do it against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs in front of a partisan Toronto crowd made it even sweeter.

Five different Sabres scored in a 6-2 rout of the Leafs at the First Niagara Center.

“It was a great atmosphere out there today with the battling crowds, being close to Toronto,” left winger Matt Moulson said. “So it was a lot of fun to play. I think we fed off that energy.”

Center Zemgus Girgensons had two goals in the victory. Moulson, right winger Tyler Ennis and right winger Drew Stafford also scored for Buffalo (4-13-2). Goalie Michal Neuvirth made 32 saves.

It was a rare positive outing at home for the Sabres, who had previously not won at home in regulation this season. And it came in an atmosphere that felt anything like home with a majority of the crowd Leafs fans making the trip over the border from Toronto. Buffalo ended a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Related Coverage Preview: Maple Leafs at Sabres

“Leaf Nation is very strong and they were here in full force tonight,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said. “It was almost like winning a road game for us.”

The Sabres jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, before increasing their lead to 3-0 in the second. A three-goal burst from both teams made it 4-2 by the end of the second, but the Sabres bounced back early in the third with two more goals to grab a comfortable 6-2 lead.

“I thought we started the game really well, got some goals and that second period they ended up scoring a couple and we didn’t hang our heads,” Moulson said. “We came right back at it and were able to get a couple of our own. I don’t think we stopped going out there and that’s what you have to do to win in this league.”

Right winger David Clarkson and right winger Phil Kessel scored for the Maple Leafs (9-7-2). Goalie James Reimer made 29 saves.

“We didn’t play very well,” Toronto head coach Randy Carlyle said. “I‘m very disappointed in the way we played. I‘m very frustrated with the way we played. Other than that, I don’t know what else to tell you.”

Toronto has lost two straight after winning three games in a row.

“It was a bad start,” defenseman Stephane Robidas said. “We weren’t sharp, we did a lot of turnovers and they played harder than us. It’s pretty simple.”

The Sabres opened up a 2-0 lead with two goals late in the first period. The first came with 4:20 remaining on Ennis’ sixth goal of the year. Ennis put home a rebound opportunity to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Buffalo’s second goal came on the penalty kill with 1:27 remaining in the first courtesy of a miscue by Reimer. The Maple Leafs goalie charged out of the net to try and corral the puck inside his left circle but was beaten to the puck by Sabres center Brian Flynn, who patiently waited and passed to Girgensons. The second-year pro then picked up his fifth goal of the year into the empty net.

Stafford made it 3-0 7:10 into the second period on a terrific wrist shot from between the circles. The right winger took a drop pass from defenseman Andrej Meszaros, deked to his right and ripped a hard shot past Reimer to the glove side.

The floodgates opened late in the second period with three goals in exactly one minute. Clarkson got Toronto on the board with 1:19 left in the second by tipping home defenseman Cody Franson’s shot from the point. Buffalo answered 16 seconds later on a 2-on-1 rush from Ennis to Moulson before Kessel once again cut Buffalo’s lead to two goals, making it 4-2 with 18.8 seconds left.

Myers made it 5-2 early in the third. After Moulson’s attempt from up close beat Reimer between the legs but stopped before the goal line, the defenseman crashed the crease and poked it home for his first goal of the season 1:10 into the third.

Girgensons made it 6-2 five minutes into the third on a breakaway. The center deked to his backhand for his second of the game and sixth of the year.

NOTES: D Josh Gorges (lower body), RW Patrick Kaleta and D Andre Benoit were scratched for the Sabres. ... RW Matt Frattin and D Korbinian Holzer were scratched for the Maple Leafs. Holzer, 26, was recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis Saturday afternoon. ... This was the second of four meetings between the teams this season, and the 195th game all-time between the Sabres and Maple Leafs. Their next meeting comes on Wednesday, March 11 in Toronto. ... The previous time these teams met (Oct. 28 in Toronto), the Maple Leafs set a franchise record by allowing only 10 shots on goal.