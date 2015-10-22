Sabres top Leafs in shootout

By Mark Ludwiczak, The Sports Xchange

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- This time, Evander Kane’s first goal as a Buffalo Sabre counted -- and it came at the perfect time.

With the Sabres down 1-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the left winger evened the score with 4:29 remaining in regulation Wednesday night. Left winger Matt Moulson then scored the decisive goal in the shootout to give the Sabres their second victory of the season.

“Eventually they’re going to go in for us,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. “And eventually they did tonight.”

Acquired by Buffalo in a blockbuster trade in February, Kane appeared to open his account with the Sabres in the team’s season opener against Ottawa only to see the goal overturned on a replay challenge.

This time, no replay was needed. With the Sabres turning up the pressure, Toronto center Nazem Kadri fell deep in his own end and gave the puck to Kane inside the left circle. The power forward flung a hard wrist shot into the top of the net to even the score.

“It was nice that it wasn’t disallowed this time and it stood as a valid goal, which was a good feeling,” Kane said. “We felt we weren’t going to be shut out, and we made that happen.”

Moulson’s game-winner came in the fifth round of the shootout. Moulson waited for Toronto goalie Jonathan Bernier to commit before calmly skating to his left and shooting the puck into the open net.

Center Tyler Ennis also scored in the shootout for Buffalo (2-4-0). Goalie Chad Johnson made 23 saves.

“It took us to almost shot 35 to break them, and we needed that,” Sabres center Jack Eichel said. “We’re having trouble scoring goals right now. Maybe now we’ll get on a roll, and I think this is a team that can do that.”

Buffalo’s late comeback spoiled an otherwise solid evening for Bernier, who made 34 saves in the defeat. Bernier was called out publicly by Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock after giving up two goals in under a minute in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He responded by nearly getting his team two points in a game in which they were largely outplayed.

“He was the difference of where we’re at in the game,” Maple Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf said.

“I’ve got to be better,” Bernier said. “You can’t take it too personally. He just wants you to be better and I just tried to do my best effort tonight.”

Right winger P.A. Parenteau scored in regulation and the shootout for the Maple Leafs (1-3-2).

Neither team was able to find the back of the net during a frantic three-on-three overtime session, though the Maple Leafs came close.

Kadri had Toronto’s two best chances. He hit the crossbar on a partial breakaway with 3:34 remaining in the extra session, and was stopped from point-blank range on a backhand attempt with 1:33 remaining.

Maple Leafs left winger James van Riemsdyk was all alone in front of the Sabres’ net with three seconds remaining in overtime, but his shot was off target.

Parenteau opened the scoring just 1:28 into the game. He redirected defenseman Roman Polak’s long shot from the point, and the puck skipped into the net.

The game was largely even, though Buffalo’s offense gained momentum as the game went on. The Sabres outshot Toronto 35-24 through regulation and overtime.

There also was plenty of physical play, with one exchange coming shortly before the halfway point of the third period. Kane got the better of a collision with Phaneuf in front of the Toronto bench, as Kane’s stick struck Phaneuf in the face just before the collision.

Phaneuf pled his case afterward, but Kane did not receive a penalty.

“We should have been on the power play four minutes in the third and we weren’t at all, so that’s disappointing but it’s also part of life,” Babcock said.

The Sabres are 16-1-1 in their past 17 home games against the Maple Leafs.

NOTES: Sabres C David Legwand and D Carlo Colaiacovo were healthy scratches. ... After missing Monday’s practice, Sabres D Cody Franson (undisclosed) was healthy enough to play against his former team. G Robin Lehner (high ankle sprain), C Cody McCormick (blood clot), D Zach Bogosian (lower body) and D Bobby Sanuinetti (lower body) remain on injured reserve. ... Maple Leafs D Frank Corrado (healthy), C Tyler Bozak (lower body) and D Jake Gardiner (undisclosed) were scratched. Bozak has missed two straight games, though he is considered day to day. ... This was the first of four meetings between the teams this season. The next one takes place March 7 in Toronto.