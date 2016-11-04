Leafs ride Marner's two goals to win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After jumping out to a 2-1 lead, the Toronto Maple Leafs needed Frederik Andersen to finish the job in order to record their first road win of the season.

Boy, did he ever.

Mitchell Marner scored twice, and Andersen did the rest on the way to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Andersen stood out time and time again, making 42 saves and several highlight-reel stops in the win.

"Unbelievable," said Toronto center Tyler Bozak. "I'm really happy for him. Three games into the year, he was getting a hard time already by some people, which I don't understand. He's an unbelievable goalie and he stole that one for us tonight."

The performance comes two days after a 44-save showing by Andersen in a 3-2 overtime win over Edmonton. The 27-year-old feels he is settling into his new role as starting goalie for the Maple Leafs in his first year in Toronto.

"The last few games, it's obvious I feel more confident out there on the ice and it leads to good saves," Andersen said. "I think in the beginning, trying a little bit too hard to play well and forcing stuff. You can't really go about it that way, you've got to just trust yourself and be calm. It's going a lot better."

Related Coverage Preview: Maple Leafs at Sabres

Andersen's first spectacular save came with two minutes remaining in the opening period when he robbed Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons of a sure goal. Girgensons pounced on a loose puck with an open net in front of him, but Andersen extended his left pad for a miraculous save.

Andersen's next highlight-reel stop was arguably even more impressive. At the 8:20 mark of the second period, Foligno appeared to have an open net from long range on a rebound opportunity. Foligno fired the puck high toward the net, and a leaping Andersen sprawled to get a piece of the puck and send it high above.

"I think (I got) a little piece," Andersen said. "Not really the way you want to save it, but at that point you want to just get something in front of it. Kind of a bang-bang play."

Andersen came up big again midway through the third period with three quick stops from close range with the Sabres pressing. The final stop was a glove save on a Tyler Ennis shot that left Ennis noticeably frustrated.

Andersen's night overshadowed a fine performance from Marner, one of Toronto's young up-and-coming standouts.

Marner opened the scoring 4:08 into the game following a fine feed by center Tyler Bozak.

Bozak picked up the puck behind the Sabres' net, skated out and fired a cross-crease pass to Marner, who buried a one-timer for his second goal of the season.

"Mitch just cycled it back to me and he does a really good job of getting open and give-and-gos," Bozak said. "He's a fun guy to play with for those reasons and I was just looking for him."

Marner picked up his second goal of the evening 1:50 into the second period. After Sabres left winger Marcus Foligno grabbed a centering pass by Toronto left winger James Van Riemsdyk, Marner quickly stole the puck from Foligno and scored on a terrific effort.

Foligno helped atone for his error four minutes later on his second goal of the year. Foligno chipped a backhand shot past Andersen 5:58 into the second.

The Sabres (4-4-2) saw a three-game winning streak come to an end. Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner made 27 saves.

"You have to give their goalie some credit, that's 70 attempts by us on net by us," Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma said. "That's the most by us this year by a mile, and he made some Grade A saves."

"There's the toe save on Girgensons in the first then the diving glove save on me," Foligno added. "I mean, you just lift your head up and look to the sky. It's his night."

NOTES: D Zach Bogosian, LW Nicolas Deslauriers and RW Hudson Fasching were scratched for the Sabres. Bogosian is out indefinitely with a knee sprain after suffering the injury inTuesday's win over the Minnesota Wild. Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma sprained his MCL and will miss several weeks. ... Prior to the game, Sabres GM Tim Murray said on WGR 550 radio that LW Evander Kane (cracked ribs) will return next week. ... D Frank Corrado, C Peter Holland and C Seth Griffith were scratched for the Maple Leafs. ... This was the first of five meetings between the two teams this season. Their next meeting takes place Jan. 17 in Toronto.