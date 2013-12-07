Preview: Maple Leafs at Senators

The Ottawa Senators look to snap a four-game home losing streak Saturday, when they host the rival Toronto Maple Leafs. Ottawa plays 11 of its next 14 games at Canadian Tire Centre, where it is just 4-8-3 thus far. Toronto snapped a five-game winless streak with an overtime win over Dallas on Thursday but still is winless in its last seven road contests (0-4-3) and has just two regulation victories since the end of October.

Craig Anderson will get the start for the Senators after Robin Lehner let in three goals on 22 shots in Thursday’s loss to Tampa Bay. Anderson won his last start with 30 saves and likely will need a similar effort Saturday as Ottawa allows 34.4 shots on goal per contest while Toronto yields a league-worst 36.6. Jonathan Bernier is expected to start again for the Maple Leafs after Thursday’s 48-save performance led to his first victory in four starts.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (15-11-3): Tyler Bozak joined Colton Orr (elbow), Joffrey Lupul (groin) and Dave Bolland (ankle) on injured reserve with an oblique injury, leaving the team very short on forward depth. Veteran defenseman John-Michael Liles, who has yet to play an NHL game this season, was recalled from the American Hockey League on Friday. Nazem Kadri scored twice Thursday as a member of the top line with James van Riemsdyk and Phil Kessel, who added two assists to extend his point streak to five games.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (11-14-4): Defenseman Erik Karlsson leads the team with 27 points but has just one assist in his last four games and has not scored in nine contests. Young forward Mika Zibanejad, who has scored six of his eight goals at home, skated Thursday on Ottawa’s second line with Milan Michalek and Cory Conacher. Clarke MacArthur, who spent the previous three seasons with the Maple Leafs, has 10 points in his last nine games.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa’s power play has been disastrous at home, scoring just five times on 48 opportunities.

2. The Senators are 7-2-1 against divisional opponents. The Maple Leafs are 3-3-1.

3. Toronto has won seven of the last eight meetings between the provincial rivals.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2