Preview: Maple Leafs at Senators

The Ottawa Senators are off to their best five-game start since 2007-08 and look to gain more confidence when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The Senators started last season 1-2-2 before missing the playoffs, and right wing Bobby Ryan told the Ottawa Sun, “This group has got a much more pedal-to-the-floor attitude, and it has gotten us those wins early.” Ottawa has won four straight while Toronto is coming off a 5-2 victory at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

The Senators have given up 10 goals in five contests despite surrendering 35.6 shots per game, putting them near the bottom of the league. Coach Paul MacLean told reporters the team’s work in the defensive zone has made the workload easier for goaltenders Robin Lehner and Craig Anderson. Phil Kessel was held without a point in his previous two games before recording two goals and an assist Tuesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, RSN

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (3-3-1): Toronto scored only once in a pair of losses to Detroit over the weekend but broke out with four unanswered tallies in the second period against the Islanders. Kessel is tied for sixth in the league in scoring with eight points while linemate Tyler Bozak also is off to a strong start with seven. Jonathan Bernier earned his first victory Tuesday and has allowed just four goals on 80 shots in his last three outings, while James Reimer has recorded the other two victories for the Maple Leafs.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (4-1-0): Ottawa has been tied or behind going into the third period during three of the last four games before outscoring its opponents 6-1 in the next 20 minutes. Mike Hoffman recorded his first goal of the season in the third session as the Senators beat Columbus 3-2 on Saturday, their second straight win to open the home schedule. Captain Erik Karlsson and Clarke MacArthur each have two goals and a pair of assists to lead the team, which has yet to get its power play in gear (3-for-22).

OVERTIME

1. Kessel has 25 goals and 46 points with a plus-23 rating in 46 career games against the Senators.

2. Ottawa C Kyle Turris recorded a point in his first four games before being held scoreless Saturday.

3. The Maple Leafs went 3-1-0 against the Senators a season ago, although two of the victories came in a shootout.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2