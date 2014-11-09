Preview: Maple Leafs at Senators

The Ottawa Senators conclude their four-game homestand when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in a contest originally scheduled for Oct. 22. That meeting was postponed due to shooting incidents in Canada’s capital earlier that day. Ottawa went 2-0-1 over the first three games of its homestand, outscoring its opponents 7-2 while remaining unbeaten in regulation at Canadian Tire Centre this season (4-0-3).

Toronto has gone two straight on the road without a victory but has earned at least one point in five of its six games away from home this campaign (3-1-2). The Maple Leafs are coming off their third consecutive home win, a 5-4 triumph over the New York Rangers on Saturday. Defenseman Roman Polak forged a tie at 7:27 of the third period and Leo Komarov snapped it seven minutes later as Toronto rallied after squandering a 3-1 lead.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN, TVA

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (7-5-2): As expected, Daniel Winnik was not in the lineup Saturday after his frightening fall two days earlier against Colorado. The veteran center was taken from the ice on a stretcher after landing awkwardly on the back of his neck following a collision with Avalanche defenseman Jan Hejda. A pair of forwards hit milestones Saturday as Phil Kessel played his 600th NHL game and David Clarkson appeared in his 500th contest.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (7-3-3): Ottawa dropped a 2-1 shootout decision to Winnipeg on Saturday despite Craig Anderson’s 36-save performance. The veteran netminder leads the NHL with a .951 save percentage and is tied for fourth with a 1.72 goals-against average. Enforcer Chris Neil scored a power-play goal Saturday, his first since the 2011-12 season.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto and Ottawa are an identical 11-for-51 on the power play this season. Both clubs have allowed eight man-advantage goals, with the Maple Leafs doing so with one additional time short-handed.

2. Senators D Chris Phillips has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury.

3. Kessel has collected four goals and seven assists during his six-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Maple Leafs 2