Preview: Maple Leafs at Senators

Mired in another spectacular collapse, the Toronto Maple Leafs look to snap an ugly five-game losing streak when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday in the last contest for each team entering the All-Star break. Toronto has scored only twice during the five-game skid, matching a franchise record set in 1929 for the fewest goals in such a span. “Momentum’s killer,“ center Nazem Kadri said. ”Once you get on a slide, other teams are eager to keep you on that slide.”

Getting away from home could be the best thing for the Maple Leafs after three fans were charged by local police for tossing their team jerseys on the ice in Monday’s loss to lowly Carolina. Ottawa is dealing with its own struggles, suffering its sixth loss in eight games (2-4-2) with Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime setback at the New York Rangers. The Senators have been unable to solve Toronto, which has won seven of eight meetings overall and four of the last five in Ottawa.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), TVA (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (22-22-3): Unraveling in epic fashion is becoming a trademark of Toronto, which has dropped 13 of its last 16 contests - matching its 16-game season-ending swoon that KO’d its playoff hopes in 2013-14. “I don’t know – it’s been like this for a couple years now, hasn’t it?” leading scorer Phil Kessel said after Monday’s debacle. “We go through great stretches then we have these just horrendous stretches. And it’s pretty frustrating.” Kessel is among the main culprits with one goal and one assist over the last nine games.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (18-18-9): Ottawa’s defensemen left goaltender Craig Anderson out to dry on the tying goal in the third period and the overtime game-winner Tuesday night. “We’re close, but I’m pretty tired of having this conversation when we’re not winning games,” Anderson said. “It’s frustrating. We’re paid to win games.” The second of a back-to-back normally would mean a start for Robin Lehner, but the 23-year-old backup netminder is in a major funk with a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) while allowing at least four goals in each defeat.

OVERTIME

1. Maple Leafs G James Reimer, who came on in relief Monday, is 10-2-1 lifetime against Ottawa.

2. Senators F Milan Michalek has three goals in his last five games.

3. Toronto has been outscored 16-2 during its losing streak.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2