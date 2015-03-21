Preview: Maple Leafs at Senators

The Ottawa Senators continue their surge toward a playoff spot when they host the provincial-rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Ottawa climbed within two points of Boston for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference on Thursday, when it extended its winning streak to five games with a 6-4 home triumph over the Bruins. The Senators have earned at least one point in 14 of their last 15 contests (13-1-1), with their only regulation loss in that span coming against Boston on March 10 at Canadian Tire Centre.

While Ottawa does not want its season to end anytime soon, Toronto cannot wait until its 82-game schedule is complete. The Maple Leafs enter Saturday with a four-game losing streak and have won only six of their 34 contests since the beginning of January. Toronto and the Senators split their first two meetings this season - both in Ottawa - and conclude their 2014-15 series with contests in Toronto on March 28 and April 5.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA2

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (27-39-6): Toronto took a step toward the future Friday, signing right wing Nikita Soshnikov to a three-year entry-level contract. The 21-year-old Russian registered 14 goals and 18 assists in 57 games with Moscow Oblast Atlant of the Kontinental Hockey League this season. Defenseman Eric Brewer’s next game will be the 1,000th of his NHL career.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (35-24-11): Recent injuries to Craig Anderson and Robin Lehner have proven to be a blessing in disguise for Ottawa as Andrew Hammond has burst onto the scene to post a 12-0-1 record. Living up to “The Hamburglar” nickname he has been given, the 27-year-old tied Frank Brimsek’s record of beginning his career with two or fewer goals allowed in 12 consecutive games before surrendering four on Thursday. Rookie Curtis Lazar provided an amusing highlight after the win over Boston by picking up and eating one of the many hamburgers that were thrown onto the ice by the home fans. “We can probably work something out if he’s really that desperate for hamburgers,” said Hammond, who is receiving free food for life from McDonald‘s.

OVERTIME

1. Hammond is the first goaltender to earn at least one point in each of his first 13 NHL starts since Pittsburgh’s Patrick Lalime began his career with a 14-0-2 record in 1996-97.

2. The Maple Leafs have been outscored 18-6 during their current slide and have been held to three goals or fewer in each of their last 12 games.

3. Tuesday’s contest began a stretch during which Ottawa plays seven of nine games at home.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 2