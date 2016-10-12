Preview: Maple Leafs at Senators

Dion Phaneuf has skated along both sides of the Battle of Ontario, having served as the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs before being traded to the Ottawa Senators last season. Top overall pick Auston Matthews will receive his first taste of the bitter rivalry on Wednesday as the provincial rivals drop the puck to open the NHL season in Canada's capital city.

"I think it’s a rivalry right from whether the games are in training camp, the regular season or in the playoffs," the 31-year-old Phaneuf told the Ottawa Citizen. "We missed the playoffs last year and so did they. Both teams have got lots to prove this year. ... It’s the Battle of Ontario. They're fun to be a part of and, as players, I don't think there’s any better way to start the season." While newly hired coach Guy Boucher stands behind the bench in Ottawa, Toronto coach Mike Babcock will be tasked with getting the 19-year-old Matthews and fellow former first-round picks Mitchell Marner (2015 draft) and William Nylander (2014 draft) up to speed. Nylander got his feet wet last season by recording 13 points in 22 games as the Maple Leafs wrapped up 30th place in the standings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVAS

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (2015-16: 29-42-11, 8th in Atlantic): Frederik Andersen signed a five-year contract and looks to provide stability in net after posting a 22-9-7 mark with a 2.30 goals-against average in 43 games last season with Anaheim to share the Jennings Trophy with John Gibson. Jhonas Enroth will give Toronto a sorely needed veteran backup as the two are expected to allow Toronto's goaltending prospects time to develop in the minors. Restricted free agents Nazem Kadri (team-leading 45 points) and defenseman Morgan Rielly showed their willingness to stay the course in the rebuilding project by each signing a six-year contract.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (2015-16: 38-35-9, 5th in Atlantic): Boucher, who is Ottawa's seventh coach in nine years, will attempt to tighten the reins on a permissive defense that allowed a league-high 32.8 shots per game last season while the special teams play (26th-ranked power play, 29th-ranked penalty kill) left plenty to be desired. Goaltender Craig Anderson (31-25-3) will be tested from the get-go while veteran Derick Brassard (27 goals, 31 assists) - who was acquired from the New York Rangers - will join Mike Hoffman (team-leading 29 goals), Zack Smith (career-high 25 tallies) and Mark Stone (61 points) on an offense that finished ninth in the league (2.8 goals per game). Two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson (82 points) is never shy about lending a hand on the offensive end, but Bobby Ryan struggled down the stretch as Ottawa fell short of a playoff appearance.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa was plagued by slow starts in 2015-16, surrendering the first goal in 51 of 82 games.

2. Maple Leafs C Leo Komarov had a career-best 19 goals and 36 points last season, but has just one tally and three points in 12 career encounters with the Senators.

3. Ottawa F Curtis Lazar (mononucleosis) will begin the season with Binghamton of the American Hockey League, the team announced on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3