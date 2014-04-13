Senators 1, Maple Leafs 0: Craig Anderson turned aside 28 shots to notch his 26th career shutout and lift host Ottawa to its season high-tying fourth consecutive victory.

Captain Jason Spezza scored the only goal during a power play in the second period as the Senators snapped a six-game losing streak against Toronto and handed the Maple Leafs their fourth straight defeat. Anderson earned his fourth shutout on the season and first since Jan. 21 as Ottawa averted a four-game season series sweep.

James Reimer was a hard-luck loser despite making 36 saves to fall to 9-2-1 lifetime against the Senators. It marked Reimer’s first loss in eight decisions in Ottawa as Toronto finished the season by losing 12 of its final 14 games.

Both teams had goals disallowed in the opening 20 minutes, with Toronto’s waved off when Tyler Bozak knocked in the puck with a high stick. Moments later, Ottawa defenseman Marc Methot’s apparent tally was negated when he swatted the puck into the net with his hand.

The Senators broke the scoreless deadlock 7:35 into the middle session, when Spezza drilled a one-timer from the left faceoff circle off the far post and in for his 23rd goal. Defenseman Erik Karlsson assisted on the tally to boost his team-leading point total to 73.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Anderson recorded his highest shutout total in a season since posting a career-best seven with Colorado in 2009-10. ... Toronto D Petter Granberg, a fourth-round pick in 2010 who played in Sweden last season, had three hits and logged 11:46 of ice time in his NHL debut. ... Spezza’s goal gave him 56 points in 56 career games against Toronto.