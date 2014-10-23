(Updated: UPDATING: Adding Senators statement)

Maple Leafs at Senators, ppd.: The NHL postponed Wednesday’s scheduled game between provincial rivals Toronto and Ottawa after a series of shooting incidents in Canada’s capital city.

The Maple Leafs were in lockdown Wednesday morning and afternoon at an Ottawa hotel, near the shootings. The date and time of the rescheduled game have not been announced.

“The National Hockey League wishes to express its sympathy and prayers to all affected by the tragic events in Ottawa,” the league said in a statement.

The Senators play their games in Kanata at the Canadian Tire Centre, about 14 miles from Ottawa. Toronto was not scheduled to have a morning skate at the arena Wednesday after posting a 5-2 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by today’s tragic events on Parliament Hill and in downtown Ottawa,” Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement. “Our collective thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims as well as with all Members of Parliament and staff who have had to manage through today’s difficult circumstances. Hockey is certainly secondary to these type of tragic events and we know our fans stand alongside us with the League’s decision to postpone tonight’s game.”

Ottawa has won four consecutive games since losing its opener to Nashville. The Maple Leafs are 3-3-1 with points in four of their last five contests.