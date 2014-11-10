Maple Leafs 5, Senators 3: Peter Holland recorded a goal and an assist as Toronto continued its solid play on the road in the 100th meeting between the provincial rivals, which was rescheduled from Oct. 22 due to a shooting incident in the nation’s capital.

James van Riemsdyk, Josh Leivo, Mike Santorelli and David Clarkson also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have earned at least one point in six of their seven games away from home this season (4-1-2). James Reimer turned aside 38 shots as Toronto posted its first win in three road contests.

Mike Hoffman, Kyle Turris and Mark Stone tallied for Ottawa, which suffered its first regulation loss at home (4-1-3). Robin Lehner made 25 saves as the Senators concluded a 2-1-1 homestand.

Ottawa got off to a good start as Hoffman beat Reimer to the glove side with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle 2:58 into the contest. Holland evened things with a weak wrister from the top of the left circle with 3:35 left in the opening period, but Turris’ shot from the same spot went off a defender’s stick and past Reimer 2:12 later to restore the Senators’ lead.

Van Riemsdyk and Leivo sandwiched goals around Stone’s power-play tally early in the second before Santorelli put Toronto ahead to stay midway through the session, taking a back pass from Holland and beating Lehner from close range while short-handed. Clarkson added insurance in the third, deflecting defenseman Morgan Rielly’s shot from the top of the left circle at 6:06 for his fourth tally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Both teams scrapped their morning skating sessions in order to gather at the National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen soldiers - including Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, who was killed there in the shooting incident on Oct. 22. A tribute at Canadian Tire Centre also took place before the opening faceoff. ... Smith was making his season debut after being recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League earlier in the day. ... Turris’ goal was his first since the season opener. ... Toronto C Phil Kessel had his six-game point streak halted.