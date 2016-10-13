Matthews' 4 goals not enough as Leafs fall to Sens

OTTAWA -- Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews did more than live up to his billing. He made history, and it just took him two periods of his NHL career to do it.

Matthews became the first player to score four goals in his first game, but it still wasn't enough to defeat the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.

Senators center Kyle Turris scored his second of the night on a slap shot from the high slot at 37 seconds of overtime to give the Senators a 5-4 victory over Matthews' Maple Leafs.

Turris also sent the game into extra time when he beat Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen with 13:15 left in the third period.

Both goals were set up by Senators winger Mark Stone.

Also replying to the Matthews show for the Senators was winger Bobby Ryan, defenseman Erik Karlsson and center Derick Brassard

Senators goalie Craig Anderson made 34 saves while Frederik Andersen stopped 25 shots.

The score was Matthews 4, Senators 3 after two periods.

Matthews scored his first goal on his first shot just 8:21 into his career. Positioned in front of the net, he converted a pass from winger Zach Hyman, who was just off the end boards. Winger William Nylander had the other assist.

The Senators were able to get that one back at the 10:26 mark when Ryan backhanded home a loose puck after Frederik Andersen couldn't control the rebound of a Karlsson point shot.

Karlsson put Ottawa in front at 12:49 with a slap shot from the point that changed directions off a Leafs defender, with Ryan earning one assist and center Derick Brassard the other for his first point as a Senator.

Matthews scored his second on a beautiful solo effort at 14:16 of the period, walking around Karlsson on the left-wing boards in Senators territory before beating Craig Anderson with a short side shot.

That's the way the first period ended, with the score tied 2-2, but it didn't take Matthews long after the intermission to get going again.

At 1:25 of the second, he was standing at the bottom of the right wing face-off circle when he one-timed a pass from Morgan Rielly to put Toronto in front, becoming just the fifth player to score a hat trick in his NHL debut.

The score stayed that way until Brassard tied it up at 17:52 of the second, out muscling Maple Leafs defensemen Martin Marincin on his way to the net, where he jammed a shot past Frederik Andersen.

But Matthews put Toronto ahead with 3 seconds left in the period, taking a pass from Nylander on a 2-on-1 before beating Craig Anderson just inside his right post.

NOTES: Senators D Thomas Chabot took part in the pre-game warmup but, in sticking to the script, was a healthy scratch for the game. The Senators are still deciding whether they'll keep their 19-year old first round pick or send him back to his junior team before the nine-game mark. Chabot's offensive skills, puck moving ability and skating are unquestioned, but the Senators want to be sure he can play defense at the NHL level. ... Senators LW Matt Puempel was also scratched. ... The Maple Leafs scratched C Seth Griffith, who they claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins earlier this week. ... Maple Leafs veteran D Roman Polak was also scratched, as was Maple Leafs D Frank Corrado.