Hammond remains unbeaten in Senators win over Leafs

OTTAWA -- Goalie Andrew (The Hamburglar) Hammond earned his first NHL assist that was called a “Hamburglar Helper” by his teammates and kept alive his pursuit of an NHL record Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

But all that mattered to him was the fact his Ottawa Senators moved to within one point of the Boston Bruins in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We’ve been playing well and I‘m just trying to be a part of that,” said Hammond, who stopped 22 shots in a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With a 13-0-1 run to start his career, Hammond is now two games shy of tying former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Patrick Lalime (14-0-2) for most games to start a career by picking up at least a point.

“I don’t think the streak is something that’s on my shoulders,” said Hammond after the Senators won their sixth consecutive game. “It’s kind of a team thing right now. Fortunately, we’re getting rewarded for playing good hockey right now. That’s something that doesn’t always happen.”

The Senators were hopeful of pulling into a tie with the Bruins, but Boston earned a point in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers.

“We can’t really worry about what they’re doing,” Hammond said. “We just need to keep going. We all know that’s the team we’re chasing, but we can’t let that frustrate us, that they’re still picking up points. Luckily we were able to pick up another point tonight.”

A power-play goal by center Kyle Turris, who also added an empty-netter broke a 3-3 tie in the last minute of the second period.

As is becoming the custom in Ottawa, fans threw hamburgers on the ice in a salute to Hammond after Turris added an empty netter in the third to seal the victory.

Also scoring for the Senators were wingers Mike Hoffman and Curtis Lazar and defenseman Erik Karlsson, who also had an assist for a two-point night.

Centers Joakim Lindstrom and Leo Komarov and defenseman Tim Erixon scored for the Leafs.

The loss was the fifth in a row for the Leafs, who have given up at least four goals in each of the defeats.

“It’s not fair to the other teams if we don?t put our best on (the ice) and give them a playoff type of game,” Leafs coach Peter Horachek said. “We know we’re short in some areas and we have guys coming up who are trying to put their best foot forward. But we have to be excited about doing it.”

Leafs goalie James Reimer, who entered the night with an 8-2-0 record at Ottawa, was pulled after giving up three goals on 18 shots. Goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 16 of of 17 shots.

The Senators had a 2-0 lead after the first period on goals by Hoffman and Karlsson, but the Leafs stormed back with three in the second around Lazar?s wrister that sent Reimer to the bench after 23:09.

Turris’ winner was his 20th goal of the season and it came on a slap shot from the top of the right faceoff circle.

It also came after Senators coach Dave Cameron gave his players a blast on the bench during that second period.

“He was just trying to keep us in line, telling us not to open up so much,” Lazar said. “We were starting to play a little pond hockey out there. If we stick to our structure that’s when we’re at our best.”

Karlsson thought the second period lapse was the only hiccup in an otherwise solid game.

“I think for the most part we played better than they did,” Karlsson said. “We wanted it more. We made it tough for their top lines. They couldn’t really get any quality scoring chances on us.”

NOTES: The Leafs signed hotly pursued free-agent F Casey Bailey to a two-year, entry-level deal. Bailey, who scored 22 goals in 37 games with Penn State this season, is expected to join the Leafs on Sunday. ... Leafs D Eric Brewer played his 1,000th game. Selected in the first round (fifth overall) by the New York Islanders in 1997, Brewer is with his sixth NHL organization. ... Senators W Clarke MacArthur, who has been out with a concussion since Feb. 16, skated with his teammates for the first time Saturday morning. MacArthur has yet to be cleared for contact, and there remains no date set for his return. ... Leafs W Phil Kessel extended his streak of games played to 437. It is the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL, and only the late Tim Horton has a longer ironman streak for the Leafs, at 486 games. ... Senators coach Dave Cameron moved F Matt Puempel to the first line, replacing F Mike Hoffman, to start the game. Hoffman, who has a team-leading 25 goals, landed on the fourth line.