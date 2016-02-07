Good gestures pay off Senators

OTTAWA - Ottawa Senators center Curtis Lazar figures he bought himself some good karma before the first multi-point game of his career Saturday night.

All it cost him was $50.

Lazar scored twice to lead Ottawa to a 6-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canadian Tire Centre, and then later stated an off-ice act of kindness by winger Mark Stone may have assisted his offensive outburst.

”Over the All-Star break, when Stoney was in a slump, we stopped at an intersection and he gave a homeless guy $50, and he has scored every game since,“ said Lazar, who entered the night with three goals on the season. ”I pulled up to an intersection yesterday and there was a homeless guy, so I reached in my wallet and gave him $50. And what do you know, I scored two goals.

“Good karma, and hopefully it continues.”

While Stone also had a goal and an assist against the Leafs, also scoring for the Senators as they snapped a three-game losing streak were wingers Bobby Ryan and Zack Smith, as well as center Mika Zibanejad.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson added four assists and was a plus-5 on the night as Toronto’s winning run was stopped at two.

Lazar, who has been a jack-of-all trades for the Senators, has only scored 11 times in 115 NHL games.

“This is big for my confidence,” he said. “I‘m still trying to find my place, I‘m bouncing all over the lineup, especially with the injuries we’ve had. But I was known as a scorer through junior, and you try to establish that game in this league. It was a good start tonight. I can’t wait to get going again.”

The Senators, who have surrendered the first goal in a league-high 35 games, chased Leafs goalie James Reimer with three goals on eight shots in the first 7:38 of the opening period. Reimer was replaced by Jonathan Bernier, who stopped 14 of 17 shots he faced.

Smith started the ball rolling against Toronto when he beat Reimer off a 2-on-1 break just 19 seconds into the game.

“We have to be accountable every night to compete and be in every game and tonight we just weren‘t,” said Leafs defensemen Morgan Rielly. “There’s no excuse. We have to come out ready to play and tonight we didn‘t.”

Leafs defenseman Dion Phaneuf was even more succinct.

“The bottom line is we got beat and we got beat bad,” he said. “We got beat in every aspect of the game by a team that played harder than us. It’s disappointing and we have to move past it.”

Senators goalie Craig Anderson, who was pulled in the first period of Thursday’s 7-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, made 26 saves. He lost his shutout bid when winger P.A. Parenteau beat him at 3:25 of the third.

”It was good for us, from start to finish,“ said Anderson. ”A full 60 minutes tonight was great to see.

“We had a different mindset. I think we’ve had enough of the other games we’ve played, we were just sick and tired of it. Our mindset tonight was a complete 180.”

The Senators, who have the league’s worst penalty killing numbers, survived all four shorthanded situations.

“We played fast tonight,” said coach Dave Cameron. “We moved the puck and we made good decisions, right from the get go.”

Cameron heaped credit on his captain.

“He was like he was most nights, he was real good and got rewarded with offensive points more than usual,” he said of Karlsson. “He’s the catalyst of this team. He’s our engine. He was instrumental the last little while of making sure there was accountability, and he backed it up.”

Said Karlsson: “We definitely needed that, but again, we can’t get too high when we win one game, same as we don’t get too low when we lose one. We know we’re a good team, we know we’re good players in here and we’re here for a reason. That’s going to be our mindset coming here Monday (at home against Tampa) as well. Whether we win or lose, we’re still going to play the game as hard as we can, try and be as good as we can.”

The Leafs now move on to Western Canada for the second of a five-game road trip Tuesday in Calgary.

“I thought we were going to play great tonight, I really did,” said Leafs coach Mike Babcock. “I thought we were prepared and we were coming the right way so that’s disappointing. We deserve to feel the way we feel right now. You feel like that and then we got to enjoy a day off and get ready to play because obviously we’ve got lots on the road. Unacceptable to play the way we did tonight.”

NOTES: Senators C Kyle Turris was back in the lineup after missing six games with a lower-body injury. A game-time decision, Turris’ return meant Binghamton call-up C Nick Paul was a last-minute scratch after being prepared to make his NHL debut. ... Senators LW Ryan Dzingel was also recalled from Binghamton and suited up in his second NHL game. ... Senators D Jared Cowen was a healthy scratch for the second game in a row and 11th time in the last 16 games. ... Leafs C Martin Marincin was scratched for the fourth game in a row. ... Leafs G James Reimer arrived in Ottawa with an 11-3-2 record against the Senators. He was 8-2 in his last 10 games at Canadian Tire Centre.