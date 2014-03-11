Preview: Maple Leafs at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks attempt to extend their point streak to five games when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. San Jose, which has won six of its last eight overall contests, improved to 2-0-1 on its four-game homestand with a 4-0 triumph over Montreal on Saturday. Tommy Wingels scored a pair of goals and Antti Niemi posted his 26th career shutout and third this season as the Sharks ran their home point streak to five games (4-0-1).

Toronto kicked off its five-game road trip Monday with its third consecutive win, a 3-1 victory over Pacific Division-leading Anaheim. Phil Kessel and Tyler Bozak each registered a goal and an assist as the Maple Leafs earned coach Randy Carlyle a triumph in his first game at Honda Center since being fired by the Ducks in November 2011. San Jose skated to a 4-2 victory at Toronto on Dec. 3 as defenseman Brad Stuart snapped a tie late in the second period and Logan Couture added an empty-net goal in the third.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (35-23-8): Kessel’s multi-point performance Monday was his first in four games but 14th in his last 21 contests. The United States Olympian increased his point total to 73, two more than Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf for second in the league behind Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby (87). Bozak has recorded multiple points in five of his last 10 matches.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (41-17-7): Wingels’ two-goal performance Saturday was the second of his career. The 25-year-old, who has 14 tallies in 60 games this season after recording eight in his first 80 NHL contests, also scored twice on Nov. 21 against Tampa Bay. Couture registered a goal and two assists against Montreal, giving him four tallies and six points in six games since returning from a hand injury.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose captain Joe Thornton is tied with Sergei Fedorov for 47th place on the all-time list with 1,179 career points.

2. Toronto, which is two points ahead of Montreal for second place in the Atlantic Division, is riding a five-game road point streak (3-0-2).

3. The Sharks, who trail first-place Anaheim by four points in the Pacific, is just 2-for-48 on the power play over its last 15 contests.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Sharks 2