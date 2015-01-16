Sharks 3, Maple Leafs 1: Tyler Kennedy and Patrick Marleau scored 11 seconds apart midway through the first period and San Jose went on to snap its three-game slide at home.

Tommy Wingels added an empty-net goal for the Sharks, who began a season-high seven-game homestand with their second overall victory after two straight defeats. Defenseman Justin Braun notched a pair of assists and Antti Niemi made 24 saves.

Blue-liner Roman Polak scored for the Maple Leafs, who avoided a third consecutive shutout to start their four-game road trip. James Reimer turned aside 39 shots as Toronto lost for the 11th time in 14 overall contests.

San Jose got on the board at 8:55 of the first period, when Kennedy received a slap pass from the left point by defenseman Brenden Dillon and fired the puck past Reimer from alone on the doorstep. The Sharks doubled the lead moments later as Marleau was awarded a goal after Matt Nieto crashed the net, pushing the puck over the goal line when he collided with Reimer’s right pad.

The two-goal advantage lasted less than three minutes as Toronto halted its goal-scoring drought at 133 minutes, 10 seconds. Mike Santorelli’s shot from the slot was deflected wide and the puck caromed off the end boards to Polak, who banked it off Niemi’s left pad and into the net from the right side of the crease at 11:57.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marleau’s goal was his second in 23 games. ... Toronto has scored a total of three goals in their last five road contests - all losses. ... Maple Leafs LW David Booth sat out due to a fractured nose suffered when he was elbowed in the face by Anaheim D Sami Vatanen on Wednesday.