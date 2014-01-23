Preview: Maple Leafs at Stars

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to ride the red-hot Phil Kessel to their seventh straight victory when they visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Kessel extended his point streak to seven games with a pair of goals as Toronto skated to a 5-2 triumph at Colorado on Tuesday to improve to 2-0-0 on its four-game road trip. The 26-year-old has collected six goals and eight assists during his run, registering six multi-point performances along the way.

Dallas snapped a three-game winless streak Tuesday as it began a five-game homestand with a 4-0 win over Minnesota. Kari Lehtonen made 18 saves en route to his 24th career shutout and second this season while defenseman Jordie Benn converted a penalty shot as the Stars avenged a 3-2 shootout loss at Minnesota on Saturday. Toronto posted a 3-2 home victory over Dallas on Dec. 5 as Trevor Smith scored at 4:18 of overtime.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (27-20-5): Toronto, which hasn’t won seven in a row since posting eight consecutive wins in 2003-04, could get back forwards David Clarkson (elbow) and Frazer McLaren (shoulder) from injured reserve Thursday. The Maple Leafs made a minor trade Wednesday, acquiring right wing Brandon Kozun from Los Angeles for center Andrew Crescenzi. The 23-year-old Kozun, who was a sixth-round pick of the Kings in the 2009 draft, was assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE STARS (22-20-8): Tuesday’s victory was just the second in 11 games this month for Dallas (2-8-1). The Stars placed Dustin Jeffrey on waivers Wednesday after the center registered just two assists in 22 games this season. Tyler Seguin, who leads the team with 21 goals and 45 points, has gone 10 games without a tally.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto C Nazem Kadri scored two goals and Kessel notched a pair of assists on Dec. 5.

2. The Stars have scored a power-play goal in each of their last five games, going 6-for-19 in that span.

3. Kessel also is riding a four-game goal-scoring streak while Maple Leafs G Jonathan Bernier has won four straight starts.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Stars 1