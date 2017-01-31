Preview: Maple Leafs at Stars

The Dallas Stars have earned at least one point in each of the first three contests of their six-game homestand and look to grab two when it resumes Tuesday with a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dallas entered the All-Star break three points out of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference after beginning its string of home games with a 1-0-2 record.

All-Star Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 47 points and is tied with Patrick Eaves for first on the team with 18 goals after scoring the game-winner in Thursday's 4-3 triumph over Buffalo, which saw the club reel off four consecutive tallies after falling into a 2-0 hole. Toronto is in the midst of a six-game road trip that began Wednesday with a 4-0 victory in Detroit, which was followed by a 2-1 setback in Philadelphia one night later. Nazem Kadri is riding a four-game point streak during which he has registered two goals and four assists - including one in the loss to the Flyers. The 26-year-old center has landed on the scoresheet in 10 of his last 11 contests, collecting seven tallies and seven assists in that span.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Ontario (Toronto), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (23-15-9): Auston Matthews leads Toronto with 23 goals and is involved with fellow rookie Mitch Marner and James van Riemsdyk in a three-way tie for first on the club with 39 points. The 19-year-old Matthews, who has tallied in one of his last five contests, represented the Maple Leafs in Sunday's All-Star Game and contributed a goal in the Atlantic Division's 10-6 loss to the Metropolitan. Two members of the club can hit milestones Tuesday as defenseman Matt Hunwick is one point shy of 100 for his career while Tyler Bozak needs three to hit the 300 mark.

ABOUT THE STARS (20-20-10): Seguin, who has scored a goal in each of his last two contests and notched a point in three straight, recorded a pair of assists Sunday in the Central Division's 10-3 loss to the Pacific. Patrick Sharp, who has been limited to 24 games this season due to concussion issues, tallied twice in the win over the Sabres for his second two-goal performance in five contests. Forward Lauri Korpikoski is one point away from 200 for his career after notching an assist against Buffalo.

OVERTIME

1. The Maple Leafs look to begin a new road point streak after having their franchise-record 11-game run (9-0-2) halted by Philadelphia.

2. Dallas has allowed the first goal in each of its last seven games.

3. Toronto F William Nylander has recorded 15 of his 31 points this season on the power play.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Maple Leafs 3