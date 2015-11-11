Gardiner, Reimer lead Leafs past Stars

DALLAS -- For some reason, the Toronto Maple Leafs have the Dallas Stars’ number this season.

Eight days after beating Dallas 4-1 at Air Canada Centre, defenseman Jake Gardiner had a goal and an assist and goaltender James Reimer stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 3-2 victory at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

“Well, I would say we didn’t have a very good second period. We had a very good first and I thought we had a good third, we didn’t have a very good second,” Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. “In the second period, our goaltending was outstanding. He (Reimer) found a way to give us an opportunity. Special teams were good and we stuck with it and found a way to get a win, so good for us. We needed the point, but more important than the points, we needed confidence.”

Toronto had trailed 2-1 early in the third after Stars center Vernon Fiddler scored with a backhand to Reimer’s short side from just above the goal line, but the Maple Leafs hung tough and came away with the win.

“Yeah, I think that was kind of our M.O. last year (to fold in situations like that),” Gardiner said. “That’s not our team this year. We’re going to keep competing until the end and never give up. You’re never out of the game.”

Gardiner scored the game-winning goal with 3:28 remaining in regulation with a slap shot from the right point that deflected in off the stick of Stars center Colton Sceviour. The goal snapped a 2-2 tie.

Toronto (3-8-4), which snapped a three-game winless streak, also got goals from center Peter Holland, in the first period while on the power play, and right winger P.A. Parenteau, to tie the game in the third.

Dallas (12-4-0), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped, got goals from right winger Patrick Sharp, late in the second, and Fiddler, early in the third. Defenseman Jason Demers had two assists for the Stars.

“We missed too many opportunities,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “We had 2-on-1s, 3-on-1s. Our power play had an empty net to put it in. On the rush, we probably have five or six point-blanks where you don’t score. Energy-wise, coming off the trip, I thought we had real good energy as a team and skated well.”

Holland scored the first goal of the game with 1:22 left in the first period by redirecting a wrist shot taken by Gardiner through the five-hole of Stars goaltender Antti Niemi. It was Holland’s second goal of the season.

“I didn’t think he was good in the first but I thought he got going after that,” Babcock said of Gardiner. “Anytime you’re a young guy and get a couple points and feeling a little good about yourself, I think that’s a positive thing for our team.”

Sharp made it 1-1 with his seventh goal of the season 33 seconds from the second intermission. Demers picked up the primary assist by flipping the puck off the boards behind the Toronto net. Sharp was waiting at the far post and beat Reimer to his short side for the equalizer.

While battling Maple Leafs defenseman Dion Phaneuf, Sharp had initially fallen down behind the visiting goal, but returned to his feet in time to collect the carom and score for a third straight game.

After Fiddler put Dallas up 2-1, Parenteau tied it with 7:22 remaining in regulation with a goal that deflected in off the left skate of Stars defenseman Jordie Benn.

“That was huge,” Gardiner said of the Parenteau equalizer. “(Morgan Rielly) made a heck of a play coming down the wall and P.A. was right in the perfect spot. That was huge for our team and kind of boosted us.”

But the consensus in the Toronto locker room was that Reimer was the best player on the ice for the visitors.

“He was our best player tonight for sure. Some of the saves he made were awesome,” Holland said. “He helped us get that win tonight for sure.”

NOTES: Maple Leafs D Frank Corrado, D Martin Marincin and C Daniel Winnik (lower body) were scratched. ... Stars D Patrik Nemeth, D Jamie Oleksiak and C Devin Shore were scratched. ... Stars G Antti Niemi was making his first start in four games since a 4-1 loss in Toronto on Nov. 2. ... Tuesday marked the second and final regular-season meeting. ... Maple Leafs D and captain Dion Phaneuf missed practice Monday with the flu, but participated in Tuesday’s morning skate and started. ... Stars LW Antoine Roussel returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury. ... Toronto is playing the second contest of a three-game road trip. ... Dallas is starting a three-game homestand.