Wild pull out win over Maple Leafs

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild struggled in December. It’s early, but at first blush January seems to have things going their way.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon and center Mikko Koivu scored in the third period to snap a 1-1 tie as the Wild started the 2015 calendar year with a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

Center Charlie Coyle had a pair of assists, including the setup on Spurgeon’s game-winner, lifting the Wild to just their second victory in the past two weeks.

Center Kyle Brodziak also scored for the Wild (18-14-4), who got 34 saves from goalie Darcy Kuemper, improving to 2-3-3 in their last eight games. Kuemper has struggled recently, and his play was the key for Minnesota.

“I thought that tonight was a very good rebound game for him,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “When he’s on top of his game, it’s not difficult to tell. He tracks the play very well. Reads the play very well. When there’s a pass made to someone in the slot, he’s anticipating that. He’s out, he’s challenging. If he’s not, then he’s smaller in the net and there’s more holes there.”

Related Coverage Preview: Maple Leafs at Wild

Goalie Jonathan Bernier turned in a 26-save performance for the Maple Leafs (21-15-3), who got a power-play goal from defenseman Cody Franson, but fell to 2-6-0 in their past eight games.

“We got big games out of our guys and we cannot complain with the effort,” Toronto coach Randy Carlyle said. “We’re not happy with the result but the effort was there and if we continue along those lines with that brand of hockey, we’ll continue to give ourselves a chance to win some games.”

Spurgeon blasted a shot from low in the right circle that fooled Bernier to give Minnesota the lead at 7:23 of the third, and Koivu got a power-play goal less than two minutes later.

“It’s big,” said Minnesota left winger Thomas Vanek, who set up Koivu’s goal. The Wild won just four of 12 games in December, but in recent seasons have played their best hockey from January on. “I think we’ve had plenty of meetings here the last few weeks. I think it was nice to see a lot of guys bring energy tonight and just play a real hard game.”

Toronto had a late power play, but failed to score and lost left winger James van Riemsdyk when he was struck in the face by an errant puck shot by Leafs center Tyler Bozak. Van Riemsdyk returned for the final minute of the game, but the Leafs could not get another goal despite sending Bernier to the bench for a sixth attacker.

“That’s tough when you get a puck in the face like that, but that’s what hockey players are about,” Carlyle said. “It would’ve surprised me if he wouldn’t come back or if any of them wouldn’t come back. If there’s broken bones it’s a lot different story, but if it’s a puck to the face, a lot of them have had them over the years and that shows the courage they have to play the game.”

Toronto had the territorial advantage in the scoreless opening period, and out-shot the Wild 14-10, but Minnesota may have had the more serious scoring chances. Bernier stopped Wild left winger Thomas Vanek all alone in front of the net early in the period, sprawling to stop the puck on the doorstep with his arm. The Wild also had the game’s first power play, but couldn’t take the lead after Bernier gloved a slap shot by defenseman Marco Scandella to keep the game scoreless.

On the Maple Leafs’ first power play, early in the second period, Toronto appeared to take a 1-0 lead. Right winger David Clarkson shot from a wide angle, then went to the crease and made contact with Kuemper while center Mike Santorelli shot the rebound in. Officials initially signaled goal, then conferred and waved it off due to Clarkson interfering with the goalie.

Minnesota took the lead for real a few minutes later when Brodziak scored, going hard to the net and tapping in a cross-ice pass from Coyle at the top of the crease. Bernier, hugging the right post, slid across the goalmouth when Coyle passed the puck, but just missed the skate save.

“We played a pretty solid game on the road,” said Bernier, now 15-9-3 this season. “We didn’t find a way to score more goals and that was the bottom line. I think we killed too many penalties there.”

The Leafs tied it early in the third during a 5-on-3 power play. Defenseman Dion Phaneuf fed a pass to Franson, who blasted a slap shot from the high slot. With traffic in front of the net, Kuemper didn’t see the puck until it was behind him.

NOTES: After C Tyler Graovac made his NHL debut this week and played in two games, he was sent down by the Wild to their Iowa AHL team on Thursday, spent one night in Des Moines and was recalled Friday. ... After F Joffrey Lupul suffered a lower-body injury in the Maple Leafs’ New Year’s Eve shootout win over Boston, he was placed on injured reserve and C Greg McKegg was recalled from the AHL. McKegg has one NHL game to his credit, making his big-league debut for the Leafs last season. ... Wild D Jonas Brodin returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with an upper-body injury. ... Toronto, in the midst of a stretch with 11 of 13 games on the road, visits the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. The Wild are also playing back-to-back games, traveling to Texas for a Saturday night matchup with the Dallas Stars.